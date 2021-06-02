Private Management Group Inc. Sells 78,629 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 78,629 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,173,000 after acquiring an additional 501,669 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,302,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,495,000 after purchasing an additional 712,698 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,176,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,661,000 after acquiring an additional 81,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,568,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,657,000 after acquiring an additional 31,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,320,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,387,000 after acquiring an additional 237,157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 343,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.63 million, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $177.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 36,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $554,948.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 317,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,467.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $65,055.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,144,540. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.