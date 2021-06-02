Private Management Group Inc. Sells 8,396 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,156 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,396 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $30,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 351.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

PB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.23. The company had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,360. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,308.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total value of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

