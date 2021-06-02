Private Management Group Inc. Sells 8,744 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Private Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,416 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,744 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $25,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.62. 71,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,270,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.47. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

