Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.63

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.63 and last traded at $64.87, with a volume of 11456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.34.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PGNY. Guggenheim downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.88 and a beta of 1.82.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Peter Anevski sold 800 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $36,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 667,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,812,379.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 112,020 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,164,122.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,346 shares of company stock valued at $22,692,251 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Progyny by 124.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 254,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 141,261 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 2.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Progyny by 17.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 688,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Progyny by 11.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Progyny by 11.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

