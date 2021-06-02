Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.
Shares of PGNY stock opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. Progyny has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.88 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.70.
In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $216,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,908,134.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $2,660,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,346 shares of company stock valued at $22,692,251 over the last 90 days. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Progyny by 631.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,086 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter valued at $44,376,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter valued at $20,811,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 774.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,721,000 after purchasing an additional 349,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 14.9% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,925,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,693,000 after purchasing an additional 249,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
