Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $64.34 on Wednesday. Progyny has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $65.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.88 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.70.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $216,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares in the company, valued at $22,908,134.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $2,660,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,346 shares of company stock valued at $22,692,251 over the last 90 days. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Progyny by 631.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,086 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter valued at $44,376,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter valued at $20,811,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 774.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,721,000 after purchasing an additional 349,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 14.9% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,925,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,693,000 after purchasing an additional 249,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

