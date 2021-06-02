Project Pai Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $38.39 million and $1.41 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00039735 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00044803 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000184 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,752,289,310 coins and its circulating supply is 1,549,198,509 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars.

