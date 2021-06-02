Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Short Interest Up 42.8% in May

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the April 29th total of 2,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Proofpoint stock opened at $172.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 1.23. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $174.25.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.27.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $644,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $286,242.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117 in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 3,535.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 2,376.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.