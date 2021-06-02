Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Trading 0.1% Higher

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.74. 76,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 41,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSAG)

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

