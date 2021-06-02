ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Stock Holdings Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $8,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,187,000 after acquiring an additional 171,010 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,587,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,849,000 after acquiring an additional 55,264 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,330,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,309,000 after acquiring an additional 22,602 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,070,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,351,000 after acquiring an additional 33,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 926,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,972,000 after acquiring an additional 21,461 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NOBL opened at $92.36 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.52.

