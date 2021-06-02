Prosus’ (PROSY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PROSY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS PROSY traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.05. 1,021,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,493. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.75. Prosus has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

