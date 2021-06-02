Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the April 29th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days.

Shares of PTGX opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 1.57. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

