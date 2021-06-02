Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Position Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,737,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,031 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.35% of Prothena worth $20,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,252,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRTA opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.63. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $31.05.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 875,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.75 per share, for a total transaction of $18,156,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRTA shares. Citigroup started coverage on Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Prothena from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

