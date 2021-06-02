Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Analysts expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to report $0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.47. Proto Labs reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Proto Labs.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Proto Labs by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 6.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PRLB opened at $89.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.71. Proto Labs has a one year low of $85.50 and a one year high of $286.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 1.65.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.