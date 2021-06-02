Provention Bio (PRVB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/31/2021 – Provention Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Provention Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $35.00 to $22.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Provention Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Provention Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

5/7/2021 – Provention Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $25.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Provention Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Provention Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Provention Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $34.00.

4/16/2021 – Provention Bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

4/15/2021 – Provention Bio had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $25.00.

4/12/2021 – Provention Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $35.00 to $22.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Provention Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Provention Bio was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $27.00.

4/9/2021 – Provention Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Provention Bio had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $26.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Provention Bio was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

4/9/2021 – Provention Bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:PRVB traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,958,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,768. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.54. The company has a market cap of $456.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 3.05. Provention Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 31.8% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,638,000 after purchasing an additional 750,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,498,000 after purchasing an additional 611,338 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 366.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 267,517 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. Institutional investors own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

