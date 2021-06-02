ProximaX Market Cap Reaches $8.28 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 2nd. In the last seven days, ProximaX has traded down 0% against the dollar. One ProximaX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $8.28 million and approximately $217,544.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00069087 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.95 or 0.00284522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.21 or 0.00186784 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $453.56 or 0.01206621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,454.05 or 0.99640501 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00032524 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

