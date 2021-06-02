PSI Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,631 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 12.0% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $20,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,792,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $333.18. 971,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,993,246. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.13. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $231.47 and a one year high of $342.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

