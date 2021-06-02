PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of PTC worth $18,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PTC by 272.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,537 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,965,000. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in PTC by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,196,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,616,000 after acquiring an additional 788,995 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in PTC by 2,053.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 594,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,105,000 after acquiring an additional 566,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in PTC by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 960,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,144,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $159,431.52. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $32,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,387.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,232 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTC shares. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $131.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.27 and a twelve month high of $149.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 70.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

