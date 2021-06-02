PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $17.61, but opened at $18.20. PureCycle Technologies shares last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 2,735 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.08. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa Westerman bought 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $199,158.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,151,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,804,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,475,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,545,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,229,000. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

