PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $55.86

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.86, but opened at $57.56. PureTech Health shares last traded at $57.56, with a volume of 843 shares traded.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PureTech Health from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,878.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 262,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.92% of PureTech Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

