PVH (NYSE:PVH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.09 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. PVH’s revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.03) EPS. PVH updated its Q2 guidance to $1.15-1.18 EPS and its FY22 guidance to ~$6.50 EPS.

NYSE PVH traded down $4.70 on Wednesday, reaching $109.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,011,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,409. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PVH has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $121.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.81.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. OTR Global assumed coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $2,393,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

