PVH (NYSE:PVH) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.21. PVH also updated its FY22 guidance to ~$6.50 EPS.

PVH stock traded down $4.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,011,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.81. PVH has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. PVH had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. OTR Global started coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded PVH from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.76.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $409,136.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $313,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

