PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.845-8.988 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.88 billion.PVH also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.15-1.18 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PVH from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.76.

PVH traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,409. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $41.77 and a fifty-two week high of $121.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PVH news, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $2,393,789.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

