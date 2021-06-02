Pyrk (PYRK) Price Reaches $0.0295 on Major Exchanges

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 321% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Pyrk has traded up 185.2% against the US dollar. One Pyrk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000079 BTC on major exchanges. Pyrk has a market cap of $464,854.86 and approximately $859.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012819 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000376 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000099 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Pyrk

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

