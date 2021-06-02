Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the consumer goods maker will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of BUD opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $47.80 and a 12-month high of $76.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $154.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.56.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.1% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.7% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 37.3% in the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 34,170 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth approximately $411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

