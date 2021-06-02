Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Increased by Analyst

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hanger in a research report issued on Monday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hanger’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Hanger alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HNGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

HNGR stock opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53. Hanger has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a return on equity of 83.02% and a net margin of 5.04%.

In other news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of Hanger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total value of $348,300.00. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 351,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hanger by 354.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 126,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 98,712 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.