Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Zynga in a report released on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Zynga’s FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

NASDAQ:ZNGA opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.10. Zynga has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.48.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%.

In other news, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $94,243.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,611.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $247,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,023,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,473.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,429 shares of company stock valued at $4,212,300. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Zynga by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,545,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,411,000 after purchasing an additional 881,286 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Zynga by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 367,962 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Zynga by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 5,479,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,074 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

