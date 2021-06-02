Qcash (QC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $71.57 Million

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Qcash has a market cap of $71.57 million and approximately $687.64 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00066621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $108.71 or 0.00287231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.82 or 0.00187114 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.92 or 0.01093647 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,808.25 or 0.99896866 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00032462 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

