QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QGEN. TheStreet upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 38.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,563,000 after buying an additional 4,556,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the fourth quarter worth $208,212,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,763 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in QIAGEN during the first quarter worth $48,690,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 73.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,279,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,982,000 after purchasing an additional 966,935 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QGEN opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.25. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $42.22 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

