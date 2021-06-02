Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Short Interest Update

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the April 29th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Quad/Graphics stock opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $190.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62. Quad/Graphics has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. Quad/Graphics had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 12.34%.

In other Quad/Graphics news, CEO J Joel Quadracci acquired 35,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $111,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,442,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,232.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Quad/Graphics by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 539,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 191,417 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quad/Graphics in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About Quad/Graphics

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates in United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

