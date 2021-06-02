Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.61

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.61 and traded as high as $18.25. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 3,704 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61. The company has a market cap of $36.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Quaint Oak Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Quaint Oak Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. It offers deposit products, such as savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing business and consumer checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

