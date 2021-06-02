QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Increased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,707 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

QCOM stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.50. The stock had a trading volume of 209,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,247,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $79.91 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.