Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky Sells 3,854 Shares

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $186,225.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

E Kevin Hrusovsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $231,500.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,789 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $336,977.69.

On Tuesday, April 20th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $291,150.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $327,700.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,432 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $214,568.64.

On Tuesday, March 16th, E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of Quanterix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $306,600.00.

NASDAQ:QTRX traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.04. The stock had a trading volume of 254,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,030. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 1.53. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quanterix by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Quanterix by 68.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

