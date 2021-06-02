Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Sells $85,017.00 in Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $85,017.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David C. Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quanterix alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $103,587.38.

On Friday, March 19th, David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $97,286.12.

Quanterix stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -53.73 and a beta of 1.53. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.90.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.37% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Quanterix by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Quanterix by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Quanterix by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on QTRX. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.