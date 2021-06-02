Quantis Network (QUAN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2,725.00

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Quantis Network has a market cap of $15,072.95 and $2,725.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00069574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.13 or 0.00285423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.71 or 0.00186647 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.38 or 0.01215239 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,848.30 or 0.99906329 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00033255 BTC.

About Quantis Network

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

