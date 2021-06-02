Quantum Resistant Ledger One Day Trading Volume Reaches $80,812.00 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000600 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $16.84 million and approximately $80,812.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,102,751 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

