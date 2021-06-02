Qudian (NYSE:QD) Stock Price Up 4%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s stock price rose 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. Approximately 15,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,253,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 24.74 and a quick ratio of 24.74. The stock has a market cap of $576.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.37 million during the quarter. Qudian had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 27.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qudian in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Qudian in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Qudian during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Qudian during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

About Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc engages in the operation of online platforms to provide small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cash credit products; and merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on an installment basis.

