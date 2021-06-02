Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 432.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 104,545 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.10% of Quest Diagnostics worth $16,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,049 shares of company stock worth $8,022,841. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $127.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $103.26 and a 1-year high of $142.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.36. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

