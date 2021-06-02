Questor Technology (QST) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Questor Technology (CVE: QST) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/18/2021 – Questor Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.15 to C$1.80. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2021 – Questor Technology was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$2.25 price target on the stock, down previously from C$3.50.
- 5/18/2021 – Questor Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.50 to C$2.25.
- 5/18/2021 – Questor Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75.
- 4/9/2021 – Questor Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.85 to C$2.15. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
QST traded down C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,271. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Questor Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.24 and a twelve month high of C$3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.00. The company has a market cap of C$47.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52.
Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$2.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.
