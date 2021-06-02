Questor Technology (QST) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Questor Technology (CVE: QST) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/18/2021 – Questor Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.15 to C$1.80. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – Questor Technology was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$2.25 price target on the stock, down previously from C$3.50.

5/18/2021 – Questor Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.50 to C$2.25.

5/18/2021 – Questor Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$3.25 to C$2.75.

4/9/2021 – Questor Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.85 to C$2.15. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

QST traded down C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,271. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Questor Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.24 and a twelve month high of C$3.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.00. The company has a market cap of C$47.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52.

Get Questor Technology Inc alerts:

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$2.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.