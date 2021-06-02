Quixant (LON:QXT) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $144.07

Shares of Quixant Plc (LON:QXT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 144.07 ($1.88) and traded as high as GBX 162 ($2.12). Quixant shares last traded at GBX 158 ($2.06), with a volume of 9,267 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Quixant from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Quixant alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £104.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 144.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Quixant Company Profile (LON:QXT)

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry. The company designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming displays, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Quixant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quixant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.