Quiztok Hits Market Cap of $36.40 Million (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Quiztok has a total market cap of $36.40 million and $237,684.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quiztok coin can now be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000126 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Quiztok has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 41.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quiztok Coin Profile

Quiztok is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 768,975,535 coins. Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php . The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars.

