R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan Sells 500,000 Shares

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $10,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RCM traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.10. 1,783,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.38 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $549,949,000 after buying an additional 4,237,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,353,534 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $80,552,000 after purchasing an additional 154,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $49,503,000 after purchasing an additional 270,554 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,683,093 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $41,539,000 after acquiring an additional 34,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,580,529 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $37,964,000 after acquiring an additional 23,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

