R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Short Interest Update

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the April 29th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.02.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $316,390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,680,344. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 36,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $925,904.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,477.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,970,129 shares of company stock valued at $377,037,259 over the last ninety days. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $549,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,353,534 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $80,552,000 after acquiring an additional 154,794 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $49,503,000 after acquiring an additional 270,554 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,683,093 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $41,539,000 after acquiring an additional 34,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,580,529 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $37,964,000 after acquiring an additional 23,899 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

