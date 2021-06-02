R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Shares of RCM opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.02. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.79.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The business had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $316,390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,680,344. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Steven Long sold 5,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $146,683.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,776.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,970,129 shares of company stock worth $377,037,259 over the last three months. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in R1 RCM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,178 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in R1 RCM by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,911 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.