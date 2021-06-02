Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $20.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Jones acquired 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,741.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 777,279 shares in the company, valued at $14,333,024.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Subroto Mukerji acquired 3,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $75,231.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,818.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 400.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,780,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,101,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

