RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) is EAM Global Investors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

EAM Global Investors LLC lowered its position in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 654,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59,095 shares during the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries comprises 2.2% of EAM Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. EAM Global Investors LLC owned approximately 1.34% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $7,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 24,764 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $928,000. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RADA shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. RADA Electronic Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

NASDAQ:RADA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 390 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,273. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $559.49 million, a PE ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 0.99. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%. Research analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

