Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 954,800 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the April 29th total of 664,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Separately, Vertical Research began coverage on Radiant Logistics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Radiant Logistics stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. Radiant Logistics has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $388.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 1.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radiant Logistics Company Profile

Radiant Logistics, Inc provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

