Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock Price Down 5%

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) shares fell 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.91 and last traded at $17.91. 10,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 420,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on RDUS. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Radius Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Get Radius Health alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $841.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Research analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Radius Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Radius Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 84,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Radius Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Radius Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.