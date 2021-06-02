Radix (EXRD) Reaches Market Cap of $88.23 Million

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Radix has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Radix coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000315 BTC on major exchanges. Radix has a market capitalization of $88.23 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.67 or 0.00083058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00021020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $400.00 or 0.01049021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,699.74 or 0.09702635 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00053654 BTC.

About Radix

Radix (CRYPTO:EXRD) is a coin. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

