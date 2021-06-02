Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 29,749 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 220.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,749 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,190,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $59,444,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,711,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,826,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $62.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 23.61, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $90.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.59.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ARNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jonestrading reduced their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

