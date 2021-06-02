Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 42,639 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 361.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,440 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,639 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ameris Bancorp worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,022,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,938,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 735,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after acquiring an additional 384,879 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 771.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after acquiring an additional 345,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.55.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Several research firms have commented on ABCB. DA Davidson cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

